Liam Payne's death brings One Direction 'closer' to each

Louis Tomlinson reflects on how Liam Payne's death affected One Direction

One Direction singer Louis Tomlisnon has been making headlines nowadays as he has finally shared about the grief of losing Liam Payne.

Neither of the former bandmates had spoken anything about the tragic loss as they probably were having a hard time accepting the reality.

However, Louis has finally came forward expressing his grief. He clearly stated that he might never accept the death of his former bandmate, who was also like a brother to him.

The Two of Us hitmaker recently in an interview with The Independent revealed that the Teardrops singer’s passing has brought him, Harry Styles, Niall Horan and Zayn Malik much closer.

Tomlinson said, “The best kind of friends are the ones where, when you eventually do meet up, it’s like no time has passed.”

He, however, admitted that they sometimes have trouble coordinating their schedules.

He continued, “It’s also just amazing to see everyone doing so well in their own right.”

While talking about his grief, the 33-year-old said that at this point in life, he considers himself a little bit more well versed with grief than other people at his age.

He made this statement referring to the 2016 death of his mother Joanna Deakins and death of his sister Félicité in 2019.

For Liam passing, teary eyed Louis said, “It’s something I’ll never really accept. I don’t think.”