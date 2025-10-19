Limp Bizkit pays heartfelt tribute to late bassist Sam Rivers

Limp Bizkit is mourning the loss of one of its founding members and longtime bassist Sam Rivers, who has passed away at the age of 48.

The nu-metal band announced Rivers’ death in an Instagram post on Saturday, October 18. While the cause of death has not been disclosed, the band shared a heartfelt tribute to their late bandmate.

"In Loving Memory of Our Brother, Sam Rivers," the message began, written between two broken heart emojis. "Sam Rivers wasn’t just our bass player — he was pure magic."

The emotional statement continued, "From the first note we ever played together, Sam brought a light and a rhythm that could never be replaced. His talent was effortless, his presence unforgettable, his heart enormous.

The surviving members described Rivers as "a once-in-a-lifetime kind of human. A true legend of legends."

They conclude "We love you, Sam. We’ll carry you with us, always. Rest easy, brother. Your music never ends. Fred, Wes, John & DJ Lethal [red heart emoji]."

Limp Bizkit was formed in 1994 in Jacksonville, Florida. Frontman Fred Durst discovered Rivers while the bassist was playing with another band, Malachi Sage, and also brought in John Otto later.

The trio crafted the band’s first set of songs together before guitarist Wes Borland joined. Later, DJ Lethal completed the classic lineup.

Rivers’ contributions to Limp Bizkit’s identity has been monumental. His tragic death marks a significant loss not only for the band but for fans around the world.