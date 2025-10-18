Sabrina Carpenter, Marcello Hernandez spark hope for 'Domingo' return

Sabrina Carpenter and Marcello Hernandez reunion at 'SNL' has excited fans beyond measure

Sabrina Carpenter is making a comeback on Saturday Night Live this week for double duty as a musical guest as well as the host.

The 26-year-old pop superstar will be taking over the late-night comedy show on October 18, and fans are excited for the next instalment of her fan-favourite performance in the infamous Domingo sketch.

The Manchild hitmaker took to Instagram on Friday, October 17, and shared a video of herself and SNL cast member Marcello Hernandez lip-syncing to a Nicki Minaj song.

Carpenter also joined the actor-comedian for a teaser for the SNL episode, and the two together reminded fans of their previous hit collaboration.

The Grammy winner joined Hernandez for the viral skit during a February episode, where she appeared as Sophie, a childhood friend of the bride character, who couldn't attend the original ceremony because she was in prison.

The Espresso songstress, alongside the other bridesmaids, performed a badly sung rendition of Taylor Swift’s You Belong With Me, playing with the lyrics to tell the story of their bride friend wanting to be with Domingo instead of her husband.

Marcello, as Domingo, joined the women and belted out, "That what she's looking for is this hung Latin guy!"

Now fans are waiting for the two to bring back their sketch in the latest episode, leaving excited comments like, “there better be a domingo + sabrina moment on this weekend’s show…”

While another exclaimed, “DOMINGO!!!!,” and “OMG!! Cant wait for the domingo return with sab!”

The fans don’t have to wait long before they find out if their wish is coming true, with a Carpenter-Hernandez sketch on SNL.