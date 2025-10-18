US ‘prophet’ warns of alien ‘mothership’ arrival in chilling prediction

A Christian pastor who is known as an American renowned “prophet” has once again given a prediction based on the arrival of alien mothership, going to invade Earth.

Brandon Biggs in a YouTube video claimed that he had a vision, shown by God, of an “alien” ship flying over the Vatican and Mayan temples in Mexico.

Biggs said, “A major distraction is about to take place. I said, Lord, are there two of these? And he said, "No, it’s just one.”

“That's what's going to make everybody freak out because they're going to see it moving across the ocean. It's going to be something that's going to be on TV,” he added.

He further explained his vision, saying, he also saw small ships coming out of this mothership that were made of balls of light.”

“You say, 'Brandon, that sounds way out there.' Yeah, it is. It was way out there for me. I didn't even want to talk about it, but I'm instructed to,' said Biggs. I am just here to warn you.”

Bigg’s chilling prediction has taken the internet by storm as the netizens are comparing pastor’s vision with interstellar vision that is racing through our solar system.

However, NASA has debunked the claim of the 3I/ATLAS object being an alien probe.

Brandon Biggs rose to fame by predicting the assassination of US President Donald Trump.