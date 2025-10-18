1,800-year-old ancient dragon kiln unearthed in east China

A well-preserved dragon kiln site dating back over 1,800 years to the Eastern Han Dynasty (25-220) has been discovered in the city of Ningbo, east China’s Zhejiang Province.

According to the city’s cultural heritage research institute, the kiln site can provide crucial evidence for the study of the development history of the Yue Kiln.

The Guotang’ao kiln complex site, which is a 22.5-meter-long dragon kiln, is located in Bazi Village, Cicheng Township of Ningbo.

A dragon kiln is long, slanted, and has a firebox at one end and a flue at the other.

It is known for its dragon-like shape and inclined structure, this kiln features a large firebox with a fire door at the base.

The head of the Guotangao kiln site archaeological project said, "The firing chamber elevated 1.2 meters above the firebox rear ensures proper draft airflow to increase kiln temperature after ignition."

He further explained, "The kiln bed, with an incline of roughly 24 degrees and 28 degrees at the back, along with a sand base, perfectly illustrates the craftsmanship of Eastern Han artisans. This design ensures smooth flame circulation within the kiln, promoting even heating of ceramic wares and enhancing firing efficiency."

At least four layers of repair marks were identified, suggesting prolonged use. Additionally, three semicircular flue pits at the kiln's rear form a complete ventilation system, ensuring consistent airflow and efficient waste gas expulsion.

A large number of daily-use porcelain wares were evacuated at the site, mostly with celadon and black glazes and eastern Han decorative motifs.

The discovery of black-glazed porcelain illustrated that the Cicheng area of Ningbo had achieved technological proficiency in producing black-glazed wares by the Eastern Han Dynasty.

The research findings further challenge the established theory that such wares were predominantly manufactured in other parts of Zhejiang.

These findings offer new insights into the origins and technological progression of such porcelain.