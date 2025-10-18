Nationwide "No Kings" protests mobilize millions against Trump administration

Millions of Americans are preparing for coordinated nationwide protests Saturday, October 18, 2025 against what organizers describe as the Trump administration's authoritarian governance tactics.

The "No Kings" demonstrations will unfold across all 50 states through more than 2,700 scheduled events, repeating the coalition's June mobilization that ranked among the largest protest days in U.S. history.

The movement specifically challenges President Trump's deployment of federal forces to cities, attempts to criminalize political dissent, and public statements suggesting interest in extended presidential terms.

Organizer Lisa Gilbert of Public Citizen emphasized participants "will not be bullied into fear and silence" despite administration efforts to characterize the protests as anti-American or violence-prone.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has announced plans to deploy National Guard troops to Austin before the demonstrations, reflecting heightened tensions between local and federal authorities.

The protests have attracted support from multiple political figures including Senators Chuck Schumer, Chris Murphy and Bernie Sanders, while organizers stress their commitment to nonviolent resistance through safety training for tens of thousands of expected participants.

The coalition's simple "no kings" messaging directly counters what protesters view as monarchical ambitions, citing the administration's defiance of judicial rulings, immigration enforcement without due process and use of taxpayer funds for perceived political power consolidation.