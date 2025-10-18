Lisa Ann Walter, Elaine Hendrix send fans into nostalgia with 'DWTS' performance

Lisa Ann Walter reunites with Dennis Quaid and Elaine Hendrix on 'DWTS'

Lisa Ann Walter made an unexpected appearance at the latest episode of Dancing with the Stars.

Her former co-star from The Parent Trap, Elaine Hendrix, who is already participating in the show, gave a special performance with her partner Alan Bersten by dancing to This Will Be (An Everlasting Love) by Natalie Cole as part of the show’s dedication night.

Walter joined Hendrix on stage and created a magic by dancing their hearts out. As per the fans, the duo gave away princess’ vibes while performing in flary frocks.

The video of their dance has been going viral on the internet as it has sent fans into nostalgia.

The surprising reunion have brought back memories Chessy and Meredith from the 1998 classic family comedy that also featured Dennis Quaid, who also made his appearance in DWTS episode.

One emotional fan wrote, “this was full of joy and love!! Elaine shines so brightly and looks like she’s having the time of her life with Lisa.”

Meanwhile, another happy follower commented, “Friendship goals!! The dance was so cute. Lisa and Elaine looked like princesses.”

“Criminally underscored! This was awesome! Love Elaine, love these two ladies, and loved Alan’s choreography! It made me miss Trios Night”, wrote a third internet user.

While Lisa joined Elaine up on the dance floor, Dennis sat on the sidelines to watch the electrifying performance. He was seen giving his former colleagues some words of encouragement before the performance.