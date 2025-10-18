Nvidia unveils first US-manufactured AI chip wafer

Nvidia announced the first U.S. made Blackwell wafer, produced at TSMC’s (2330. TW) semiconductor manufacturing facility in Phoenix, marking a significant milestone as demand for AI chips is rapidly increasing.

Companies have been racing to meet the insatiable demand for computing power from the far-reaching AI industry as they develop AI technology that surpasses human intelligence.

Nvidia said in a blog post, “The move bolsters the US supply chain and onshores the AI technology stack that will turn data into intelligence and secure America’s leadership for the AI era.”

The landmark decision lined up with President Trump's efforts to fortify American innovation and manufacturing leadership.

"TSMC’s Arizona facility will create groundbreaking advancements, including two-three and four-nanometer chips as well as A16 chips, that are essential for applications like AI, telecommunications and high-performance computing," Nvidia said.

There has recently been a deluge of substantial agreements among AI firms and chipmakers such as Nvidia, AMD (AMD.O) and Broadcom (AVGO.O) to build data center capacity.

The world’s largest dedicated semiconductor foundry raised its full-year revenue forecast on an upbeat outlook for AI spending after posting a record profit that outperformed market estimates.

Nonetheless, Nvidia’s unveiling of the first U.S.- made Blackwell AI chip wafer demonstrated a turning point for the domestic AI supply chain and U.S. technological leadership.