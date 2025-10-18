Hong Kong’s Ka Ying Rising wins $20 million Everest horse race

Hong Kong’s superstar Ka Ying has once again lived up to its reputation of being “world’s best horse” after winning The Everest race.

Ka Ying etched its name in history as the greatest sprinter horse by taking the lead against competitors in 1200-meter Everest at Royal Randwick on Saturday, October 18, 2025.

Everest is considered Australia’s richest horse race and it awards a prize money of $20m among the participants. The winner of the race takes home $7,000,000 while the top 12 horses will all receive a share in winnings.

With already a 13-race win streak, the Hong Kong superstar Ka Ying Rising was already a favourite as lived up to the hype.

The video from the race shows Ka Ying Rising accelerating in the final stretch to overtake Overpass and Mazu, securing the top spot.

In the final moments of the race, the Sky Racing caller said, “Zac Purton (the rider on Ka Ying) says come on Aussies show us what you have got. Champions do what others can’t, he’s the world’s best, no doubt.”

Jockey Zac Purton expressed his delight after finishing first, saying, “Ka Ying was in there longer than he was used to,” adding, “We had a beautiful run and thankfully we were able to just coast to the line.”