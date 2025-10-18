Kym Johnson reflects on finding real life love on 'DWTS'

Kym Johnson shares two children with husband Robert Herjavec

Kym Johnson has opened about her love story with husband Robert Herjavec.

For the unversed, the 49-year-old was part of the Australian version of Dancing with the Stars before moving to the U.S version of the franchsie in 2006 to 2015.

While Kym was part of the show, her life became a real fairytale as she found true love on DWTS.

She was paired with Shark Tank famed Robert and neither of the two expected that their experience of working together would end up into a magical love story.

In a recent DWTS podcast, Johnson and Herjavec were asked “What was that like for you guys having this budding romance in the middle of a dance competition.

She replied, “Well we didn’t go into it looking for that. But I think the casting director she obviously knows the pros very well. She knew I was single and Robert was single too.”

“So, I don’t know if she was playing cupid there but maybe I don’t know we ended up together. It took a while.”

Johnson recalled that they never had an independent date while being on sets. She remembered going out for dinner always with group of people.

But one day when Robert finally asked Kym “lets go out for dinner tonight”, she immediately said yes to it.

However, she bailed on him last moment confessing that she didn’t want to “cross the line.”

Johnson said that Herjavec was persistent and kept on making efforts until she felt that he has become a part of her world.

The duo share two children, who are twins namely a son Hudson and daughter Haven.