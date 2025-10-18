Twitch responds after streamer Emiru allegedly assaulted at TwitchCon 2025

A well-known Twitch streamer Emily “Emiru” was allegedly assaulted at TwitchCon 2025 in San Diego, California.

The video of the incident that occurred on October 17, 2025, has gone viral on social media. A 10-second clip of alleged assault during Emiru’s meet-and-greet session at the annual streamer event has been making rounds on Reddit, X and TikTok.

The video shows an individual approaching and trying to grab the professional cosplayer before the security pushed him away.

Many Twitch streamers have previously expressed safety concerns. Valkyrie, QTCindrella said they had considered skipping TwitchCon for that reason.

The incident has sparked an uproar online with many expressing concern regarding the safety of influencers and public figures.

One of the internet users pointed out that meet and greet sessions can be very dangerous as Christina Grimmie, an American singer, was shot and killed in 2016 while signing autographs for her fans.

Taking to X, one user wrote, “I’m ngl bro needs to go to prison. If you’re that parasocial and aggressive, you can’t be with the rest of society.”

A statement purportedly from Twitch circulating on social media reads, “We are aware of the incident involving streamer Emiru during TwitchCon and want to assure our community that we take creator safety extremely seriously.”

It added that the person who let the incident happen had been removed from their position and full review of security protocols was being conducted.