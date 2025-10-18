Dennis Quaid makes mini 'Parent Trap' reunion possible on 'DWTS'

Denis Quaid watch Elaine Hedrix and Lisa Ann Walter perform on 'Dancing with the Stars'

Dennis Quaid, the legendary actor who is best known for classic film The Parent Trap, left fans shocked with his appearance on the Dancing with the Stars' latest episode.

The appearance marked as a reunion with his former co-stars Lisa Ann Walter and Elaine Hendrix.

Hedrix is presently competing on the DWTS show. She performed with her partner Alan Bersten to This Will Be (An Everlasting Love) by Natalie Cole as part of the show’s dedication night.

Quaid and Walter made special appearance to show support to Hedrix.

While Lisa joined Elaine up on the dance floor, Dennis sat on the sidelines to watch the electrifying performance. He was seen giving his former colleagues some words of encouragement before the performance.

In a chat with Entertainment Tonight, the 71-year-old jokingly said, “Something was pulling me towards that dance floor. Security had to stop me.”

The actors were also asked if a new Parent Trap film is expected to come out or not. The trio did not give any hopeful reply to this question.

Previously in an interview with Business Insider, Dennis said, “There had been some talk, but it would be impossible to do now.”

He thinks that the entire cast and crew do not have the heart for it.

“I don’t think we’d have the heart for it. Maybe one day, another version will be made for another generation”, Quaid stated.

The 1998 family comedy is globally known as his most notable work in which he starred as Nick Parker, father to separated twins Hallie and Annie.