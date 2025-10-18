Joe Manganiello is engaged again following divorce from Sofia Vergara

Joe Manganiello is preparing to tie the knot once more, two years after parting ways with actress Sofía Vergara.

The True Blood star, 48, took to Instagram on Friday, October 17, to announce his engagement to actress and television host Caitlin O’Connor, 36.

The photo shows the couple snuggled up with their chihuahua, Bubbles, while O’Connor’s hand rests on Manganiello’s forearm, showcasing a sparkling engagement ring.

He captioned the post simply: “June 24th, 2025,” appearing to mark the date of his proposal.

The actor reportedly introduced O’Connor as his fiancée a day earlier, during his appearance at the San Diego International Film Festival, according to TMZ.

Manganiello filed for divorce from Vergara on July 19, 2023, after seven years of marriage. The Modern Family star followed with her own court filing weeks later, citing irreconcilable differences and requesting enforcement of their prenuptial agreement.

Their divorce was finalised in February 2024, per People magazine.

In January, Vergara opened up to El País about the end of their marriage. “My marriage broke up because my husband was younger; he wanted to have kids and I didn't want to be an old mom,” she said. “I feel it's not fair to the baby.”

Manganiello, however, offered a different perspective in Men’s Journal in July. “That’s simply not true,” he said, adding, “To be painted as if I had some sort of midlife crisis… that’s never who I was.”