Britney Spears' sons ‘approve’ of Kevin Federline’s memoir

Kevin Federline, Britney Spears' kid approve of father's memoir

Kevin Federline says his sons are fully aware of what’s written in his upcoming memoir, and they’re okay with it.

In a new interview with Extra on Thursday, Oct. 16, the 47-year-old former dancer said that Sean Preston, 20, and Jayden James, 19, his two sons with Britney Spears, gave their blessing for him to share his side of the story in his book You Thought You Knew, which comes out Oct. 21.

“My kids are old enough to understand and approve what I'm doing,” Federline explained, referring to the parts of the memoir that discuss their childhood and his past relationship with Spears.

Federline and Spears were married from 2004 to 2007, and his memoir revisits some of the most public moments of their relationship, including the 2007 incident when the Toxic singer shaved her head.

He claims she had just checked herself out of rehab and showed up at his home, yelling, “LET. ME. IN,” before allegedly climbing his front gate.

“I couldn’t stand to see her like this,” he writes, saying he refused to let her in because he believed she wasn’t “in any condition to be around our kids.”

According to him, Spears left and later went to a gas station, where she was photographed attacking paparazzi with an umbrella.

The book also includes other serious claims about Spears’ behavior during their marriage.

Federline alleges that she drank alcohol while on medication and pregnant, and once used cocaine before attempting to breastfeed their sons.

“That mix was… dangerous. F---ed up, honestly,” he wrote.

“You’re not supposed to drink when you’re on meds like that. A couple of glasses of wine for her would hit like a whole bottle because of the medication.”

He further claims that after Spears’ conservatorship ended in 2021, her “erratic” behavior online led their sons to step away from social media to avoid seeing upsetting posts about her.

Federline also details what he calls his “breaking point” in 2023, when Spears allegedly told one of their sons she wished “he, his brother, and their father were all dead” after a disagreement.

“Preston, to his credit, confronted her,” he wrote.

“He called out her lies and refused to accept her narrative. Her response was chilling: she told him she wished he, his brother, and me were all dead.”

He said hearing his son recount the conversation “devastated” him and believes the moment “left scars” his children may carry forever.

In response, a representative for Spears shared a statement with PEOPLE on Tuesday, Oct. 14, addressing the allegations in Federline’s memoir.

“With news from Kevin’s book breaking, once again he and others are profiting off her and sadly it comes after child support has ended with Kevin,” the statement read.

“All she cares about are her kids, Sean Preston and Jayden James, and their well-being during this sensationalism. She detailed her journey in her memoir.”