Selena Gomez shows love to bff Taylor Swift amid controversy

Selena Gomez supports Taylor Swift’s new album as pop star faces backlash

Taylor Swift might be facing backlash with her recent album, but her best friend Selena Gomez still stands by her side.

The 35-year-old pop superstar sparked a controversial debate with her latest album, The Life of a Showgirl, which fans have polarising opinions on, with some calling it “bad art” or “unpolished” and some loving the album.

The Only Murders In the Building star, 33, is definitely one such fan who adores the album, as she has memorised the lyrics too.

Gomez took to Instagram on Thursday, October 16, and shared a picture of herself with a friend and wrote a lyric from Swift’s song, Elizabeth Taylor, alongside as the caption.

The Disney alum wrote, “Be my NY when Hollywood hates me” on the Story.

This is not the first time the Lose You to Love Me hitmaker has supported the album; she previously shared a screenshot of her streaming the song, The Fate of Ophelia, from the album in one of her recent carousels on Instagram.

Fans quickly flocked to the comments and shared their admiration for the duo’s bond, which has been strong for almost 20 years.

“What a precious hard to come by friendship to have, especially during horrible times like now with hate spreading and growing,” one fan wrote.

Another added, “I’m gonna cry, the absolute sweetest friendship.. or let me say sisterhood!! LOVE seeing you happy, being loved and being surrounded by the best people possible! PS, obsessed with Taylor’s album too.”

A third chimed in, “the way you always show up for each other is such a beautiful friendship, queens supporting queens forever. nothing makes me happier than seeing this love,” while one called them “the most iconic duo.”