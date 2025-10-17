Taylor Swift leaves Ed Sheeran 'heartbroken' once again with telling move

Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran at odds for significant reason

Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift’s years-long friendship has seemingly become tainted after her recent gesture left him feeling betrayed.

The 35-year-old pop superstar hurt her brother-like pal when she released her latest album, The Life of a Showgirl, just a few days after his album, Play, was released.

The Photograph hitmaker had announced his album months before Swift, and an insider told Daily Mail that “Ed takes these things really seriously, and carefully plans his album releases. He announced his album with four months’ notice, but then Taylor announced hers for just two weeks after.”

Sheeran released his album on September 12, which he had announced all the way back in May.

After Swift announced her album in August, “his team scrabbling to get as much attention before hers dropped,” added the insider.

The decision seemed deliberate and sneaky because the source detailed that it was not the “first time that Taylor has done something like this. She’s got form.”

The Shape of You singer’s album topped the charts in the first week of its release, but quickly left the position for Swift’s album when it dropped.

The incident came at a time when feud rumours were already on the rise between the two longtime friends and collaborators.

Fans previously raised questions when Sheeran admitted during an interview on Andy Cohen’s show that he only found out about the Grammy winner’s engagement to Travis Kelce through Instagram.

Later in her interview on Jimmy Fallon’s show, the Lover songstress explained that she only forgot to inform him before the news release because “he doesn’t have a phone” and she forgot to email him on his iPad.