Junior Andre eyes major reality show after 'The Princess Diaries' cameo

Junior Andre made several cameo appearances in his sister's show, 'The Princess Diaries'

Princess Andre's reality show has turned out to be lucky break for her brother Junior's struggling career.

The 20-year-old, the eldest son of famous parents Katie Price and Peter Andre, made several cameo appearances in his sister's show, The Princess Diaries, which follows her journey to build a career as a makeup guru, as well as her love life and relationship with her well-known parents.

Now it's being reported that Junior is being considered for a role on a reality TV show after impressing producers with his appearances on The Princess Diaries.

He is believed to be in talks to join the cast of the celebrity edition of Race Across the World.

A source told The Sun: 'Junior was approached after BBC bosses watched Princess' show-he came across really well and they know his fans would tune into the show if he was on it!

'Junior is considering the offer-and who to race with.'

For context, Race Across The World sees contestants quite literally race across the world without flying and while sticking to a very strict budget.

Interestingly, the majority of celebs on the show usually pair up with a family member, The Sun reports that Junior may not be teaming up with either of his parents.

News of Junior potentially appearing on reality TV comes shortly after his sister Princess announced that The Princess Diaries will return to ITV2 and ITVX in 2026 with two new four-part series.

She said on Instagram: 'I am here to announce that I have not only one, but two more series of The Princess Diaries coming out in 2026. I honestly can't wait, I am so excited.'

Loads pf people have been asking me but I have not been able to tell you but now you finally know. See you in 2026.'

The show has already been streamed 6.4 million times.