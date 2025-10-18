Nicki Minaj unleashes fury on Britney Spears’ ex after shocking memoir

Nicki Minaj makes strong statement about Britney Spears’ drama with ex

Nicki Minaj jumped to defend Britney Spears as the exchange of allegations continued between the pop icon and her ex-husband, Kevin Federline.

The 42-year-old rapper took to X after Spears, 43, made a statement via Instagram, claiming that her ex is profiting off of her pain, and “gaslighting” people through the stories in his memoir.

The Barbie Girl hitmaker expressed her anger towards the actor and dancer, writing, KEVIN FEDERLINE B-TCH WHEN I CATCH U,” in her tweet.

Federline, in his book, You Thought You Knew, made some shocking claims against the Toxic hitmaker, including one about taking drugs while breastfeeding their kids, cheating on him, and scaring their kids with a knife.

While Spears has made multiple comments slamming the book, Federline’s book is now out despite much criticism.

The pop star noted that she knows his book “will sell loads more than mine,” referring to her previously published memoir, The Woman in Me.

The Womanizer songstress concluded her statement by writing that she will now focus on “healing” as she needs a lot of it.