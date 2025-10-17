Prince Harry lands in trouble for love

Prince Harry's efforts to reconcile with King Charles appear to be hitting the roadblock

Prince Harry's efforts to reconcile with King Charles III and the royal family appear to be hitting the roadblock as his wife Meghan Markle changed her narrative.

The Duchess of Sussex's latest comments about her decision to step away from royal life sparked a heated debate, with some experts interpreting Meghan's words as her final verdict, potentially hindering Prince Harry's reconciliation efforts.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams weighed in on the ongoing situation, saying the Duchess forgot to mention "beginning destructive family rifts" in her speech at the summit.

"Her comments on her brief period as a working royal were low-key for her," he added.

A separtae source claimed: "The situation seems increasingly complex for Prince Harry. With Meghan Markle showing no regrets about her past decisions, it may impact the Duke's efforts to win back his father's support."

They added, "Having reportedly assured the King of his respect for the monarchy, Harry might find himself caught between his loyalty to his family and his wife's sentiments."

British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard claimed: "By reminding people of her awful time with the royal family and in the UK gives her the excuse to offend and do as she pleases without a care in the world," Chard told Fox News

"Meghan has no allegiance to the British royal family or UK," she claimed.

Meanwhile, royal commentator Amanda Matta appeared supporting the Duchess, saying she doesn't "interpret" Meghan's remarks as a jab towards the royal family.

"Meghan's comment ‘there was no plan’ helps to contextualize a lot of the decisions the Sussexes made in regards to their first business deals with Spotify, Penguin Random House, and Netflix."

Matta continued, "Those deals, 5 years on, now read less like a grand strategy and more like a scramble to build stability after leaving royal life."

The expert added: "It sounds more like an honest reflection on how hard it would be to reinvent yourself after walking away from an institution that dictated every detail of your life. Nesting and healing would have been priorities, but so would the more material aspects of survival."

