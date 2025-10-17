Saudi Arabia localizes tourism sector to enhance services, employment

Saudi Arabia localizes tourism jobs to enhance services, employment

Saudi Arabia is localizing its rapidly expanding tourism sector across the Kingdom, as a core part of its vision for boosting employment for Saudi nationals and strengthening service standards, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.

The regulations are being approved by Minister of Tourism Ahmed Al-Khateeb and specifically require hospitality establishments to employ a Saudi receptionist during work hours.

Tourism establishments must register employees with the Ministry of Human Resource and Social Development (MHRSD) before they begin work.

According to the new rules, employment contracts, including contractual, seconded, and seasonal-must be officially documented through the Ajeer platform or other approved systems.

Establishments with multiple branches must also register personnel against the specific facility file linked to each tourism license.

Meanwhile, the Saudi Arabia ministry has proscribed outsourcing or assigning Saudization-linked positions to international bodies or workers outside the Kingdom, allowing such work only through establishments licensed by the Ministry of Tourism or the MHRSD to assign Saudi nationals.

Authorities emphasize that compliance will be closely monitored and penalties will be imposed for any violations.

The Ministry confirms that this significant move represents a turning point to enhance participation in the tourism industry and offer more roles for Saudi nationals, keeping in line with Saudi Vision 2030.

The significant step in Saudi Arabia’s tourism sector is a strategic initiative to enhance citizen partnership in the tourism industry.

Earlier this year, for example, the Ministry increased payroll support for Saudi workers in the sector from 30 to 50 per cent, and extended financing to 43 tourism-related professions.