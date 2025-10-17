Airline apologizes after seeking leave documents from dead crew member

Taiwan's EVA Air has issued a public apology after company representatives requested sick leave documentation from a flight attendant who had died days earlier.

The carrier faces mounting criticism and official investigations following the death of 34-year-old crew member Sun, who passed away after falling ill during a September 24 flight from Milan to Taoyuan.

The airline acknowledged the "internal employee error" that prompted the message seeking leave application paperwork from Sun's phone while she was hospitalized.

The mourning family responded by submitting a death certificate to the company representative, highlighting the insensitivity that has sparked widespread public condemnation across Taiwan.

President Clay Sun expressed remorse during a Friday, October 17, 2025, press conference: “The crew member's passing is the pain in our hearts forever.”

The carrier pledged thorough investigation into circumstances surrounding the death amid online allegations from colleagues claiming Sun had been pressured to work while unwell and denied proper medical attention.

Taiwanese authorities are examining whether the flight attendant received adequate medical care and whether company policies discouraged legitimate sick leave requests.

Official flight records indicate Sun averaged 75 monthly flight hours within regulatory limits, though EVA Air has incurred seven overtime-related fines since 2013.