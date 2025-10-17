UK government to test digital ID scheme with launch of veteran card

Former military personnel will be used to test and refine the government's digital ID scheme, as the initial step in the UK’s government’s plan to introduce a wider suite of digital credentials, with the launch of a smartphone-based veteran card for 1.8 million people.

The proof of service, which in its current physical version provides access to charities, off-price retailers, and certain public services, will be the first of a series of official credentials the government wants people to carry in a government app.

However, while digital driving licenses will be in the development phase by the end of 2027, digital versions of every government issued credential-including disclosure and barring checks -will be offered for voluntary use.

Keir Starmer wants to make digital proof of identity mandatory for anyone needing to prove their right to work in the UK by the end of this parliament.

The plan ignited inter-party dissent and a 2.9 million-signature petition calling for it to be dropped.

However, the technology secretary, Liz Kendall complained of “scaremongering” and said that digital IDs would not be used to monitor citizens or lead to the pooling of people’s private information into a single, central database.

Ministers hope the digital veteran card will show how the technology works and suppress public concerns about privacy and security.

Kendall confirms that, “it will help remove barriers, reduce tape, and make it easier for people to access the public services they need.”

Veterans will be able to hold the credential in a smartphone app called Gov.uk One Login.

The government previously announced that digital credentials, including the veteran card, would be held in an app called the Gov.uk Wallet.

This now specifically says it will “transition to talking about [One Login] as the Gov.Uk Wallet” as more government-issued credentials become available digitally.

The credential will be stored under encryption in the app, similar to how a train or concert ticket is held in an Apple or Google Wallet.

Verification by face ID or a fingerprint will be required to access it, and the government says it is a safer option than physical IDs.

Another rendition of the credential will be held by the Ministry of Defense.

As more IDs will be added, the information will remain in contact with each issuer and on the citizen’s app, ensuring there is no single data repository of all ID data, which some have feared could be a “honeypot for hackers.”

On Monday, Kendall told parliament that the government “absolutely will not” relinquish control of any digital ID system containing information about people’s lives.

Ministers were of the view that it was expected to be built by the internal digital services department.

Kendall also ruled out the system ever allowing the government to track location, social media activities, and consumer expenditure patterns.

Further, she confirmed that at no stage in the future would people be required by the police to produce the digital ID.

Additionally, the digital version was launched to make it easier for former service personnel and to prove their veteran status across distinct services and support.

Nonetheless, the recent move is to test the technology for a public infrastructure intended to include digital credentials by the end of 2027.