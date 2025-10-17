Kevin Federline stirs drama by exposing Britney Spears’ private family feud

Kevin Federline has stirred new drama after revealing private messages from Jamie Lynn Spears that show how deep the rift between her and Britney Spears once were.

In his upcoming memoir You Thought You Knew, Kevin shared messages Jamie Lynn allegedly sent to his wife Victoria Prince.

The conversations were mostly about Britney’s sons, Sean Preston and Jayden and how Jamie Lynn felt about the situation at the time.

According to Us Weekly, Jamie Lynn wrote that she started to “resent” Britney for how she treated her kids because it seemed to be affecting them emotionally.

However, she also thanked Kevin and Victoria for helping raise the boys, saying they got every reason to walk away but chose not to.

A rep for the music icon hit back, saying Kevin was “once again profiting off her” now that his child support had ended and that Britney’s only focus was her sons’ happiness.

Jamie Lynn’s messages also showed how she wished Britney would change for the boys.

She told Victoria that she always hoped her sister would get better and admitted she often struggled to understand Britney’s behavior.

Despite their troubled history, recent reports suggest that the sisters have been trying to reconnect after years of public tension.