Diane Keaton death certificate reveal laying to rest rituals

Diane Keaton has been cremated following her death from pneumonia at the age of 79, according to her death certificate.

The Hollywood legend passed away on October 11, and the document shows she was cremated three days later, on October 14.

Reports indicate that Keaton had been battling a bacterial infection in the days leading up to her death. PEOPLE confirmed there were no other contributing factors listed on her death certificate.

A close friend told the outlet, “She declined very suddenly, which was heartbreaking for everyone who loved her. It was so unexpected, especially for someone with such strength and spirit.”

The source added that Keaton’s family chose to keep her health struggles “very private.”

Oscar-winning songwriter Carole Bayer Sager, who saw Keaton just weeks before her passing, recalled, “She was very thin and had lost so much weight.”

TMZ reported that a 911 call was made from Keaton’s Los Angeles home around 8 a.m. on October 11.

In the call, dispatchers referred to a “person down” at the property. Emergency responders from the Los Angeles Fire Department arrived shortly after and transported the actress to a nearby hospital.

Following the tragic news, Keaton’s family shared a statement expressing gratitude for the outpouring of support.

“The Keaton family are very grateful for the extraordinary messages of love and support they have received these past few days on behalf of their beloved Diane, who passed away from pneumonia on October 11,” the statement read.

“She loved her animals and she was steadfast in her support of the unhoused community, so any donations in her memory to a local food bank or an animal shelter would be a wonderful and much appreciated tribute to her.”

Keaton is survived by her two children, Dexter, 29, and Duke, 25.

The beloved actress, who won an Academy Award for Best Actress in 1978 for her performance in Annie Hall alongside director Woody Allen, leaves behind a remarkable legacy both on and off screen.