Charlie Puth reveals wife Brooke Sansone is pregnant in new music video

The couple is expecting their first child together after tying the knot in 2023

Charlie Puth has more than just a new album on the way.

After previously teasing the exciting news, the 33-year-old singer has revealed that his wife, Brooke Sansone, is pregnant with their first child, sharing the sweet news through the music video for his new single Changes, released on October 16.

In the final moments of the clip, Brooke, 26, cradles her baby bump beneath an oversized red sweater as Puth places his hand on her belly before they share a warm embrace.

The Light Switch hitmaker first hinted at the happy news while announcing the new music video last week: ”This is the song I wanted you to hear because it’s a perfect way to bring all of you into the most beautiful, colourful part of my life, which happens to be right now. You will soon know why…”

Indeed, the song — which serves as the first single from his upcoming album Whatever’s Clever! — hints at the exciting new chapter ahead.

“There’s been some changes / In our life, oh,” Puth sings in the chorus. “I can feel the distance / Space and time has / Made everything different / Day and night, oh.”

Puth and Sansone’s love story began long before fame. The pair, who have known each other since childhood in New Jersey, went public with their relationship in December 2022.

“As my life gets more turbulent and I travel everywhere, it's nice to have someone close to you that you've known for a very long time,” Puth told The Howard Stern Show that October.

A year later, the couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at the Puth family home in Montecito, California.