Tom Cruise falls out of love again as romance with Ana De Armas fails

Tom Cruise’s latest love story has come to an end after his nine-month relationship with Cuban-American actress Ana de Armas reportedly ended this week.

The 63-year-old actor, once again, found himself single as his romance with the much younger star fizzled out quietly, leaving his fans wondering if lasting love will ever be part of his story.

Fans have seen this pattern before. The younger partner, the rare public outings and the quiet breakup seemed to repeat the familiar cycle that has followed Cruise for decades.

Despite the Top Gun: Maverick actor’s charm, massive success and legendary status in Hollywood, his love life has often turned into a series of short-lived chapters.

However, Cruise has been married three times, as his first marriage was with actress Mimi Rogers in 1987. She was the one who introduced him to Scientology but the marriage ended two years later.

Rogers once said that the actor became so focused on his spiritual beliefs that it affected their marriage, though she later said her words were taken out of context.

Soon after, Cruise met Australian actress Nicole Kidman while filming Days of Thunder. They married in 1990, adopted two children and spent ten years together before divorcing in 2001.

Kidman later called herself "a baby" when she married him and famously celebrated her freedom after their split.

The American Made actor then dated Penélope Cruz and later tied the knot with Katie Holmes in 2006, a marriage that began with his unforgettable couch-jumping moment on Oprah, that ended too in 2012.

And now, after another romance with Armas has come to an end, fans are now asking the same question again that if Tom ever find the love that will last longer than usual.