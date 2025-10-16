French government avoids collapse as Prime Minister survives no-confidence vote

France's newly formed government narrowly escaped dismissal on Thursday, October 16, 2025 after surviving two parliamentary challenges that tested its stability.

Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu's administration secured its continuation when opposition parties fell short of the required votes to force its dissolution during a tense National Assembly session.

The principal challenge from left-wing coalition La France Insoumise attracted 271 supporters, just eighteen votes below the threshold needed for success.

A secondary attempt by Marine Le Pen's National Rally gained significantly less backing with 144 endorsements, though both outcomes revealed the administration's fragile position as it prepares for critical budget deliberations.

Lecornu had earlier framed the decision as fundamental to national stability, urging legislators to embrace parliamentary discussion rather than provoke governmental disintegration.

The prime minister's concession to halt controversial pension reforms proved decisive in persuading Socialist leadership to withhold support from the removal effort, though several party members disregarded directives to back the motion.

The close result underscores the challenges confronting the minority government as it approaches complex negotiations over France's 2026 financial plan.

Opposition leaders immediately signaled their intention to leverage upcoming budget debates to challenge what they characterize as inequitable fiscal policies, ensuring continued political friction within the divided legislature.