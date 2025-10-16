Who is Reneé Rapp? Whose anti-Trump rant at concert sparked online backlash

Who is Reneé Rapp? Whose anti-Trump rant at concert sparks online backlash

In a jaw-dropping, zero-apologies bold flex, singer-actress Renee Rapp delivered a fiery political statement mid-show at her Bite Me tour stop at Portland's Moda Center on Monday night, October 13, 2025, hyping the crowd to fever pitch.

With passion, she blasted ICE (U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement), the Trump administration, and President Donald Trump, showing her blend of music and activism. So, who is she, and what's the buzz online? Let's find out here.

During the live Bite Me concert, a moment captivated the crowd, as Rapp declared with unapologetic clarity, "Let’s just f**king make it abundantly clear. F**k ICE, f**k this administration, and f**k Trump!"

Her raw, fiery words hit hard with the crowd, sparking cheers from tons who were all in, while she's also facing backlash online from Trump supporters.

Netizens react

As soon as the clip was posted on social platforms, it grabbed the attention of eagle-eyed users and sparked criticism online.

One user on X (formerly Twitter) wrote, “Most federally dependent states are Red states Blue states, with stronger economies, fill most donor slots, balancing the ledger despite the partisan skew in recipients.”

Another commenter questioned singer’s naivety about political consciousness. They wrote, “Celebrities who curse institutions like ICE reveal more about cultural immaturity than political awareness. Border enforcement isn’t tyranny-it’s law. Emotion may sell songs, but it doesn’t solve the humanitarian, legal, or national challenges America faces.”

A third user commented, “She just lost 80% of the people who can actually afford to pay for her product…whatever that may be.”

Who is Reneé Rapp?

Reneé Rapp is an American talent shining as a singer, songwriter, and actress. She kicked off big on Broadway, then leveled up her spotlight with TV gigs and pop hits.

She later branched into TV and pop stardom, landing key spots like in the HBO Max show The Sex Lives of College Girls.

