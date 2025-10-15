Madonna opens up about special bond with eldest daughter Lourdes

Madonna’s first child, Lourdes Leon, just turned 29 years old and her doting mom shared a special post to honour her big day.
The 67-year-old pop icon took to Instagram on Tuesday, October 14, and celebrated her daughter’s birthday, whom she shares with former boyfriend, Carlos Leon.
The Material Girl hitmaker penned a sweet note for Lourdes alongside a carousel of pictures from throughout the years.
"Happy Birthday Lolita! Light of my Life. Never forget who you are Little Star, Shining brighter than all the stars in the sky. Never forget how to dream Butterfly Never forget where you come from. From Love. @lourdesleon," Madonna wrote in the caption.
The music legend featured the model and songstress’ childhood pictures, concert highlights, as well as pictures of the mother-daughter duo together.
Many social media users were stunned by the resemblance between Madonna and Lourdes, and shared their birthday wishes in the comments.
Besides Lourdes, Madonna has five children, including son Rocco, 25, whom she shares with former husband, Guy Ritchie, and twin daughters Stella and Estere, 13, daughter Mercy, 19, and son David, 20, whom she welcomed into her family through adoption.
