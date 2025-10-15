Jesse McCartney shares first details of newborn son's NICU battle

Jesse McCartney recently entered fatherhood by welcoming first baby with wife Katie Peterson

Jesse McCartney has opened up for the first time about his son's health after spending days in the NICU.

The Because You Live singer, 38, who recently entered fatherhood by welcoming first baby with wife Katie Peterson, revealed that their baby, Archer James, has truly lived up to his name and proven to be a fighter.

'After spending 70 days in the NICU, he's a perfect healthy baby,' McCartney tells PEOPLE.

McCartney, a singer-songwriter went on to add: 'I am sure that there will be a lot more trials in fatherhood coming up, but I feel like if I got through that one, I can get through most of them.'

The star, who released his latest EP Weightless in September, and is currently on through December shared that the couple chose not to discuss the situation with friends, relying instead on family.

'Archie made it through the NICU with flying colours, says McCartney.

'He soared the NICU in a way that is text book, which is what the doctors literally said. We hung onto that and just took it a day at a time.'

'They focused on staying upbeat during the difficult situation, says the star.'