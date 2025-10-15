Hailey Bieber reveals how motherhood changed her in a positive way

Hailey Bieber has recently opened up about the hardest part of becoming a mother.

The Rhode founder shared that a person changed a lot after becoming a mother in a new interview with Wall Street Journal.

Hailey began, “You don’t know what to expect and I think that’s very hard.”

Before motherhood, the model noted that a person is like “I can’t wait to go back to blank or I can’t wait I feel like blank again”.

“A lot of the time, there isn’t going back of sorts,” remarked the 28-year-old.

Hailey believed that once you become a mom, “then you move forward from there”.

“And that’s the whole other journey in itself,” she pointed out.

Hailey shared that she likes who she is “so much more now” than she ever did before.

“I love who I am as a mom, and I like the person that I am becoming and I have become through the journey of becoming a mother,” stated the model.

Justin Bieber’s wife further said that she had some expectation in her mind of going back but there was no going back for her.

When asked what she liked about herself more after motherhood, Hailey replied, “I feel like becoming a mom has given me a different kind of confidence to be more upfront and say how I really feel.”

“I don’t have to hold back because you are your child’s advocate,” she said.

Meanwhile, Hailey, who shares one son Jack Blues with Justin, added that motherhood has helped her “advocate” for herself more.