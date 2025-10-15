UK’s Nscale secures landmark $14 billion AI chip deal with Microsoft

UK-based artificial intelligence group Nscale has signed a broader agreement with Microsoft to provide about 200,000 Nvidia GB300 GPUs in one of the largest AI infrastructure deals to date.

The historic acquisition, as reported by Financial Times, is up to $14 billion, highlighting how huge the investment will be to drive the next generation of artificial intelligence.

The deal is a massive expansion of the current relationship between Nscale and Microsoft.

It includes rollouts in four countries across two continents, such as a new 240-megawatt hyperscale AI campus in Texas and other locations in Portugal.

The company will start to provide such advanced Nvidia chips in early 2026, and the Texas plant will eventually reach a capacity of 1.2 gigawatts.

Nscale’s founder and CEO, Josh Payne, stated, “This agreement confirms Nscale’s place as a partner of choice for the world’s most important technology leaders.”

He further emphasized that few companies are equipped to deliver Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) deployments at this unprecedented scale.

The acquisition is made possible by the increasing global demand for AI computing power, and Nscale has just raised $1.5 billion in funding.

It expands on the pre-existing deals, such as a 6.2 billion deal to install 52,000 Nvidia GPUs in Norway and intentions to develop the largest AI supercomputer in the UK.

According to Jon Tinter of Microsoft, the partnership is evidence of their willingness to provide state-of-the-art AI infrastructure that is sustainable and scalable.

As long as investors continue to worry about the AI infrastructure overheating, the CEO of Nscale cited power availability, not demand, as the bigger bottleneck, stating that the company has nearly sold all its capacity over the next 12 months.