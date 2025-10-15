Taylor Swift's pal rushes to defend popstar after 'TLAOS' backlash

Taylor Swift’s old friend makes bold statement amid severe allegations against singer

Taylor Swift's new album has stirred up a string of controversies on social media, with people accusing the pop star of being “greedy” because of selling 27 different variants of the same vinyl.

The 35-year-old global icon released her album, The Life of a Showgirl, on October 3, and it wasn’t as well-received by her fans as her other albums, despite the commercial success.

The Grammy winner swiftly celebrated the commercial success, which broke records, but that only fueled the allegations claiming she is using her fanbase to increase her already abundant wealth.

Swift’s friend Ruby Rose jumped to defend her under a Threads post which claimed that the Love Story songstress shouldn’t be a billionaire.

Rose revealed an unknown detail, writing, "lol. She used to scroll GoFundMe like a social media app. Clicking ‘reach their donation’ like the ‘like’ button."

The Australian actress also shut down the backlash about Swift turning into a “trad wife,” following up with a long comment.

"As someone who has spent many nights discussing the world, social injustice and life, with The Show Girl herself. I refuse to say her name in the same sentence as the hate group, Wackadoodles, are conspiring to attach her to. But what I will say is this,” she continued.

"If you are falling for the propaganda 'Trad wife' 'X,y,z' claims, you are most definitely walking into the biggest man made, rage bait, black hole. Stop it. It’s not true, and it’s incredibly stupid. It’s also embarrassing and hurtful to see energy put into this. Keep that energy and let’s take it where it’s necessary and needed," noted the Batwoman actress.

Swift and Rose have been longtime friends, with their bond dating back at least 10 years.