Katie Price tries natural remedy for Harvey's ADHD and autism

Katie Price has revealed that she has started giving her son Harvey CBD gummies, which surprisingly had a positive effect on him.

The former model, 47, whose son Harvey is blind and autistic, shared an update on Instagram on Monday while promoting Olympic boxer Anthony Fowler's company, Supreme CBD.

In the video, Katie revealed her eldest child, 23, had taken some of her gummies, and she was surprised at how much calmer he became.

She said: 'Because Harvey, he's got ADHD, behaviour problems all of that. He took a couple. And I am like Harv!

'I have never gone out of the box of trying anything else than what he has been prescribed and because I know it's nota drug, I just gave him two green ones and it just slightly took the edge off for him. So I was really surprised.'

For those unfamiliar, CBD, or cannabidiol, is a chemical compound found in the cannabis plant. It is used in various forms such as oil, capsules or edibles, and is often taken as a supplement for pain management, anxiety, relief, and improved sleep.

Katie has also opened up about her long-standing struggles with body image and health concerns.

She recently revealed that she fears for her health issues may linked to a past cancer scare.

She was previously diagnosed with a form of soft tissue cancer in her finger, known as leiomyosarcoma, while pregnant with her oldest son, Harvey.

