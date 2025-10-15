Astronomers spot first-ever ring formation around icy Chiron after 50 years

Astronomers in a groundbreaking discovery have spotted previously unknown ring formation around a smaller icy celestial Chiron after five decades.

According to researchers, this is for the very first time that they have witnessed a ring evolution.

The incipient system consists of four rings and diffuse material, which is found to be encircling Chiron.

Chiron is an object that orbits the sun between Uranus and Saturn. It is also characterized as centaur, showing the hybrid features of both comets and asteroids.

Centaurs are made of water ice, rock, and complex organic compounds. The discovery of the evolving ring system makes it subjected to scientific study.

Formally called “2060 Chiron” features 200 kilometres in diameter and completes its orbit around the solar system in 50 years.

The findings of the study published in Astrophysical Journal Letters, “provide a rare glimpse into how such structures originate and change," according to Chrystian Luciano Pereira, a postdoctoral researcher at the National Observatory in Brazil and lead author of the study.

“Chiron's rings are likely composed mainly of water ice mixed with small amounts of rocky material, like those of Saturn,” Pereira added.

According to astronomers’ observations, three rings are dense, showing the diameter of 170 miles, 202 miles, and 272 miles from Chiron’s center and the last ring spans 870 miles from its center.

The outer feature of the icy celestial body is discovered for the first time and its lies far from Chiron and more study is required to understand its stability as a ring.