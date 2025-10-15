Cristiano Ronaldo become all-time top scorer in World Cup qualifying history

Cristiano Ronaldo has once again proven his legendary status by becoming the all-time goal-scorer in the history of FIFA World Cup qualification.

The 40-year-old scored a decisive brace in the 2 draws against Hungary on Tuesday bringing it to 41 goals in the qualifiers, a record of a kind.

This tremendous success made Ronaldo break the Guatemalan striker Carlos Ruiz record of 39 goals.

A composed finish on a Nelson Semedo cross in the 22nd minute was his first goal, making Portugal even and equalizing the record.

Then he shattered it conclusively just before the midpoint, with a first-time shot on a cross by Nuno Mendes that scored the goal in favor of Portugal.

Taking to Instagram, Ronaldo posted, “It's no secret that representing the national team means a lot to me and therefore I'm very proud to have achieved this unique mark for Portugal.”

“Thanks to everyone who helped me get here. See you in November to close out the rush for the Worlds!” he added.

Although the record-breaking night by Ronaldo was a moment to celebrate, the result itself was bittersweet.

Portugal was just minutes off qualifying to the 2026 world cup, but a stoppage-time goal by Hungary midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai had claimed the match.

The draw leaves Portugal at the top of Group F with 10 points but they need the outcome of their last two November qualifiers to qualify them into the finals. T

Through these two goals the total number of goals scored by Ronaldo as a professional added up to 948 goals which also included goals he had scored in the national team and clubs.

England also made their ticket to 2026 becoming the first European to qualify, with a 5-0 crushing of Latvia.

In the meantime the world of football is stunned to realize another seemingly unassailable mark set by the long-serving Portuguese captain.