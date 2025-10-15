New rule require migrants to meet A-Level English standard to work in UK

New rules allow migrants to meet A-Level English Standard to work in UK

The UK Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood has announced plans to increase the English language requirement for skilled migrants to work in the UK.

This is a significant policy change aimed at ensuring better contribution to the UK economy and raising the standard of English required from the current lower grade GCSE standard to the equivalent of A-level in speaking, listening, reading and writing.

Ms Mahmood has confirmed that it was completely “unacceptable” for migrants to come to the UK “without learning our language”, claiming that they were “unable to contribute to our national life.”

Migrants who want to come to the UK as a skilled worker will particularly have to demonstrate that they can speak B2 level English which is equivalent to A-level standard from January 8, 2026.

On the contrary, migrants who want to come to the UK on the skilled worker visa must have to have a minimum salary of £41,700 or earn the going rate for their type of work whichever is higher.

Individuals must have been awarded either a university degree, master’s or PhD.

Changes to the English language requirement were first reported in May when the government published their early plans in the immigration white paper.

The new standards will specifically require people to express themselves fluently and spontaneously without much obvious searching for expression and to be able to communicate flexibly in social, academic, and work situations.

Graduate students will only be able to stay in the UK for 18 months from January 1, 2027.

Ms Mahomood said, “This country has always welcomed those who come to this country and contribute. But it is unacceptable for migrants to come here without learning our language and unable to contribute to our national life.”

The government is significantly raising the bar high for entry on key work visas to promote better integration and selectivity in the immigration system.