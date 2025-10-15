Private phone number of Australian PM, Donald Trump Jr goes public

The personal telephone numbers of Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Donald Trump Jr have been published on a US website that uses artificial intelligence to scrape and compile personal contact information from across the internet.
The data exposure, first reported by Australian outlet Ette Media, has prompted investigations by Australian authorities while raising concerns about AI-driven privacy breaches.
Prime Minister Albanese's office confirmed awareness of the security breach, which also exposed opposition leader Sussan Ley's personal number.
A spokesman for Ley described the situation as "obviously concerning" and confirmed efforts to remove her information from the database, which markets itself as a professional contact directory for recruiters and sales representatives.
The website claims to maintain hundreds of millions of professional profiles through automated data collection from social networks, regulatory filings, and web crawlers.
While offering limited free searches, the platform primarily operates through subscription services, though affected individuals can submit removal requests through an opt-out form.
Australia has experienced multiple major data breaches in recent years, though the specific source of these latest exposures remains unclear.
The incident was verified by the BBC and the published numbers included currently active personal lines for several high-profile figures, though attempts to contact listed numbers for former US presidents and UK officials yielded inconclusive results.
