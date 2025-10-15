Erika Kirk honors late husband in emotional address, sparks heartfelt tributes online

Erika Kirk honors later husband in emotional address, sparks heartfelt tributes online

To award the Presidential Medal of Freedom to 31-year-old conservative Charlie Kirk, a ceremony was held in the Rose Garden, White House, on Tuesday, October 14, 2025.

While receiving the award on behalf of Charlie Kirk, his widow and CEO of Turning Point USA, Erika Kirk delivered a tearful speech, paying tribute to her late husband and his legacy.

Erika began her speech saying, “Thank you, Mr. President, for honoring my husband in such a profound way.”

She offered thanks to the first lady, the vice president, and friends and family “watching from all around the world.”

“You are the heartbeat of this future and of this movement; everything Charlie built lives through you,” she said while addressing the staff of Turning Point USA.

Erika further noted that the Presidential Medal of Freedom is deeply tied to America’s origins.

“The award’s very existence serves as a reminder that the national interest of the United States has always been freedom,” she stated.

Erika recalled the initial days of Turning Point USA (TPUSA), she said, “While he was building an organization, he was also building a movement: one that called people back to God, back to truth, and a movement that was filled with courage.”

Before closing her speech, Erika shared her daughter Gigi’s birthday message: “Happy birthday, Daddy. I want to give you a stuffed animal. I want you to eat a cupcake with ice cream. And I want you to go have a birthday surprise. I love you.”

Erika concluded with these final words: “To live free is the greatest gift, but to die free is the greatest victory. Happy birthday, Charlie. Happy freedom day.”

Netizens poured out their heartfelt tribute after Erika Kirk delivered an emotional speech on Freedom Day at the White House.

One user wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "Legacy isn't measured in years but in impact. Charlie's courage still moves a generation."

Another commenter wrote, "He didn't fear being slandered. he didn't fear losing friends. This is the way. Speak the truth."



A third one appreciated Erika's courage and commented, "Praise her heart. I can't even imagine what she's going through!"



These poignant netizen reflections underscore Charlie Kirk's enduring legacy, transforming personal grief into a collective rally cry for truth and courage in the pursuit of freedom.