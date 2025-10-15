Taylor Swift’s new song 'Wood' sparks buzz over Travis Kelce references

Taylor Swift has once again stirred up excitement online with her latest release, Wood, from her new album The Life of a Showgirl.

Fans and media outlets are abuzz with speculation that the song playfully references her fiancé, NFL star Travis Kelce.

Known for her personal storytelling, Swift delivers some of her most daring lyrics to date in this track, igniting widespread conversation.

The pre-chorus alone has grabbed attention: “Forgive me, it sounds c-y / He ah-matized me / And opened my eyes / Redwood tree / It ain't hard to see / His love was the key / That opened my thighs.”

Though Swift hasn’t confirmed the song is about Kelce, the connection seems clear to listeners—and even sports media is joining in.

Bill Simmons, CEO of The Ringer, joked on The Bill Simmons Podcast that Wood should be Kelce’s new nickname.

“We were just calling him Wood the whole game. It was very enjoyable. It's like, 'Mahomes, get it to Wood!' This clearly should be his nickname,” Simmons said.

During her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Swift laughed when the song came up.

“I wanted it to sound timeless,” she said, blushing. “It started out in a very innocent place... I don't know what happened, man. I got in there, we started vibing, and I don't know how we got there. But I love this song so much.”

On the New Heights podcast, Jason Kelce teased his brother. “Do you feel cocky?” he asked, to which Travis responded, “Any song that she references me in is... I love that girl.”

Jason added, “That’s not just any song... it’s an appendage,” prompting Travis to smirk and say, “I think you're not understanding the song.”

Swift once again proves her knack for turning personal moments into cultural conversation.