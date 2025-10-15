Tom Cruise's 'favorite' cake recalled over potential health risks

Tom Cruise 'Favorite' cake recalled over potential health risks

The Food and Drug Administration Authority (FDA) has recalled Tom Cruise's favorite Bundt cake, along with other Bundt cakes from a Canadian bakery, due to the presence of undeclared ingredients that may cause allergies.

The cakes from Doan’s bakery include carrot Bundt cake and the famous white chocolate Bundt cake, which has gained worldwide popularity after celebrities started purchasing them regularly.

One of the cakes among them is regularly gifted by the biggest Hollywood star, Tom Cruise, to his fellow celebrities or friends, and is also famous as the “celebrity cake.”

Recipients of Tom-Cruise-famous-white chocolate coconut cake include Barbara Walters, Jimmy Fallon, Cobie Smulders, Kirsten Dunst, Henry Cavill, James Corden, Angela Bassett, and plenty of other Hollywood A-listers.

The FDA announced in October 2025 that Doan’s Bakery of Woodland Hills, California, is recalling its so-called "Tom-Cruise- cake" or White Chocolate Coconut and Carrot Bundt cake because it may contain undeclared allergens like wheat and milk ingredients.

The FDA states that some people may have gluten allergies or severe sensitivities to wheat or may be lactose intolerant, which may cause the risk of experiencing a serious or life-threatening reaction if they consume these products.

The issue with the cakes was discovered during a routine facility inspection in September 2025. No allergies or illnesses have been reported in connection with the recall so far.

According to legendary Doan’s Bakery, the cake was created by the bakery’s founder, Karen Doan, in 1984, and she now operates it with her son, Eric.

The cakes were sold online through Goldbelly from June to September 2025 with nationwide delivery.

The white chocolate coconut cake sells for $110, and the carrot Bundt cake is for $106.

Moreover, Doan’s Bakery has been featured on various shows such as Jimmy Kimmel Live, The Graham Norton Show, Entertainment Tonight, and The View.

Actress Cobie Smulders also admires the celebrity cake and once told Jimmy Fallon on the ‘Tonight Show’ that ‘Tom Cruise will send you a cake during the holidays. It’s a white chocolate coconut cake, and it’s unbelievable.”

Additionally, the FDA advises customers not to buy any products without declared ingredients that may pose health risks or cause serious illness.