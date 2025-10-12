Christine McGuinness escapes to Ibiza for 'healing' with bold message

Christine McGuinness has given fans a heartfelt glimpse into her journey of healing and self-discovery during a recent trip to Ibiza.

The model and TV star, 37, took to Instagram to share a series of stunning snaps and video clips form her stay at the luxury ME Ibiza Hotel, offering a candid look at how the sun-soaked island has become a personal haven for reflection and renewal.

Captioning one of her posts, Christine wrote: 'Last week it was beautiful whilst it lasted!@meibizahotel IBIZA for my healing, happy home. This island holds so many memories, each and every time is a different experience. Let's see what magic she brings next year.'

The mother-of three shared a deeper reflection on what truly maters to her, highlighting a shift away from material goals and toward inner peace.

'The goal isn't fast cars, fancy clothes and designer handbags. It's a regulated nervous system, time to what you love, good people around you and waking up everyday excited for what's to come.'

Christine's meaningful getaway comes shortly after she opened up about the emotional challenges she has faced since her high-profile split form her husband of 11 years, Top Gun host Paddy McGuinness.

Speaking at the Attitude awards in London on Wednesday she told The Sun: 'It is hard because I'd love to be dating.

'I do get lonely I think that's why I struggle at events, especially at the last few I've been to I've really struggled.'

She added: 'You get to the point where you go 'I might as well go home now' but it must be really fun if you are there with someone you love.'

For those unfamiliar, the pair tied the knot in 2011,have three children-twins Leo and Penelope, as well as Felicity.