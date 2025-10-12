Athletics body bans Arshad Nadeem’s coach for life

An undated picture of national Javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem (right) and his coach Salman Butt. — Instagram/@arshadnadeem29

The Athletic Federation of Pakistan (AFP) has barred Olympian Arshad Nadeem’s coach, Salman Iqbal Butt, for any type of coaching-related activities after he was found guilty of violating the federation’s constitution during the Punjab Athletics Association (PAA) elections.

The federation punished Butt for a lifetime ban, while Syed Habib Shah was banned for 10 years on similar grounds.

The decision came after the AFP took serious note of what it termed “willful, deliberate, and repeated acts of misconduct” by the two officials, who had proceeded with the Punjab Athletics Association elections on August 31, 2025, despite being directed to desist.

The AFP stated that the elections were held unlawfully with only a day’s notice, breaching mandatory constitutional provisions regarding timelines and procedures.

An inquiry committee was subsequently formed to investigate the matter. Both Butt and Shah were asked to explain their conduct, but failed to respond within the given timeframe, the federation said.

After reviewing the evidence, the AFP’s Executive Committee concluded that both individuals had committed gross violations of the federation’s constitution and demonstrated wilful insubordination.

Following the inquiry, the committee declared the Punjab Athletics Association elections null and void, announcing that fresh elections would be conducted under AFP supervision.

The federation has also instructed all affiliated units and institutions to cease official dealings with the banned officials.