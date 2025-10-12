Athletics body bans Arshad Nadeem’s coach for life

The Athletic Federation of Pakistan (AFP) has barred Olympian Arshad Nadeem’s coach, Salman Iqbal Butt, for any type of coaching-related activities after he was found guilty of violating the federation’s constitution during the Punjab Athletics Association (PAA) elections.
The federation punished Butt for a lifetime ban, while Syed Habib Shah was banned for 10 years on similar grounds.
The decision came after the AFP took serious note of what it termed “willful, deliberate, and repeated acts of misconduct” by the two officials, who had proceeded with the Punjab Athletics Association elections on August 31, 2025, despite being directed to desist.
The AFP stated that the elections were held unlawfully with only a day’s notice, breaching mandatory constitutional provisions regarding timelines and procedures.
An inquiry committee was subsequently formed to investigate the matter. Both Butt and Shah were asked to explain their conduct, but failed to respond within the given timeframe, the federation said.
After reviewing the evidence, the AFP’s Executive Committee concluded that both individuals had committed gross violations of the federation’s constitution and demonstrated wilful insubordination.
Following the inquiry, the committee declared the Punjab Athletics Association elections null and void, announcing that fresh elections would be conducted under AFP supervision.
The federation has also instructed all affiliated units and institutions to cease official dealings with the banned officials.
Red ball series to be followed by three T20Is and as many ODIs
"Easy" to give suggestions about blockbuster game, but hard to implement, says BCCI official
Pakistan squads for South Africa T20Is and ODIs likely to see two to three changes, say sources
England chase down 179 to beat Bangladesh with 23 balls to spare
Right-handed batter dominated three-match ODI series against South Africa with score of 293 runs
Gallery enclosures — Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis — at Iqbal End available from Rs800 to Rs1,000