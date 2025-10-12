Christine McGuinness admits to loneliness after split from Paddy: 'always love him'

Christine McGuinness has opened up about the challenges of single life following her shocking split from Paddy McGuinness.

The model and TV star, 37, who ended her 11 years of marriage with the Top Gear host, 52, spoke candidly about adjusting her new 'lonely single' life.

Christine revealed that she is trying to accept the current situation and move forward, saying the past year has been one of her self actualization.

The mum-of-three, who describes herself as a 'free spirit' and has been involved with both male and females since the age of 15, previously stated that gender does not matter to her when it comes to dating.

After her separation from Paddy, she tried to re-engage with the dating world, appearing on Celebs Go Dating to explore new connections.

However, she could not stay on the show for long, quitting midway as she wanted to 'go home to her children.'

Speaking at the Attitude awards in London on Wednesday she told The Sun: 'It is hard because I'd love to be dating.

'I do get lonely I think that's why I struggle at events, especially at the last few I've been to I've really struggled.'

She added: 'You get to the point where you go' I might as well go home now' but it must be really fun if you are there with someone you love.'

Interestingly, during her time on Celebs Go Dating, Christine opened up about the mistakes made by her ex-husband Paddy, 'admitting 'the trust was broken' in their marriage.

She explained: 'Anyone can make mistakes, but I think the trust was broken.'

'I'll always love him, he's the father of my children and I think he's the only man that I'll ever love.'

For those unfamiliar, the pair tied the knot in 2011 and share three children-twins Leo and Penelope, as well as their youngest, Felicity.