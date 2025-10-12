Prince Andrew causes major crisis for King Charles with bombshell leak

Prince Andrew said to the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein that we are "in this together," mounting serious pressure on King Charles to part ways with the Duke.

For the unversed, the Duke of York's shocking email to the paedophile was leaked, which was sent after his photo with Virginia Giuffre emerged in the media.

Reported by The Sun and The Mail, Andrew sent a supportive message to Epstein after they were accused of serious sexual assault.

It is important to note that the email was sent in 2011, and in 2010, Sarah Ferguson's husband denied any contact with the controversial financier.

Prince Andrew said to Epstein 'We are in this together'

He said in the email, "I’m just as concerned for you! Don’t worry about me! It would seem we are in this together and will have to rise above it."

The Duke of York added, "Otherwise keep in close touch and we’ll play some more soon!!!!"

While concluding his message, he used royal titles, "A, HRH The Duke of York, KG."

For the unversed, KG refers to Knight of the Garter, the honour he held since 2006 till now.

The report revealed that the email address for the Duke had also been "verified."

Now, speaking of the tension growing inside the royal house due to Andrew's latest email, royal commentator AN Wilson believes that it must be "a major crisis for the monarchy … perhaps the gravest since the abdication of Edward VIII in 1936."

As per the Mail, he raised concerns about the image of the King and Prince of Wales, as they cannot "support or underwrite Andrew any more."

Wilson added, "His very existence as an official royal is a scandal. So they must cast him out, for if they show him mercy, they are themselves implicated, and we are only a hair’s breadth away from a republic."