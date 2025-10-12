Victoria Beckham weighs in on nepotism debate

Victoria Beckham has recently weighed in on nepotism debate.

The fashion designer reportedly defended her family against the “nepo baby” label as he opened up that they are just children of their parents.

Victoria told The Sun, “It's not their fault, give them a chance.”

The former Spice Girls, who share four children with David Beckham, revealed that all her kids are trying to carve out their own careers in the public eye.

Victoria mentioned that her oldest child, Brooklyn, has been at the centre of this nepo debate, because of his career options including modelling, photography and cooking.

Romeo, on the other hand, pursued modelling… Harper shows her interest in beauty and fashion and Cruz is more into the music world as a singer-songwriter.

However, Victoria gave Cruz some heartfelt advice as he prepares to launch his music career.

She revealed, “I told him, ‘Don't expect immediate success.’”

“You’ve got to start small and build it up and that’s exactly what he’s doing, playing tiny venues, no fuss, doing his thing,” stated the 51-year-old.

Meanwhile, Victoria added, “Success is often better when it takes time,” noting that it took her 20 years to build her fashion label into what it is today.

Her comments came as her son Cruz has teased his new song by sharing snaps of merch revealing the release date on social media.