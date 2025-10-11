Liam Payne’s grieving girlfriend Kate Cassidy dishes on healing journey

Kate Cassidy opens up about finding purpose again after Liam Payne’s passing

Kate Cassidy believes that she will never be able to part with Liam Payne’s memories, but after a year of his passing, she has changed the way she looks at this loss.

The 26-year-old influencer opened up about struggling with deep depression, which made her not want “to really live my life” in a recent interview.

Reflecting on the past year, Cassidy shared, “I was always just kind of doing nothing and just dealing with that grief and pain,” in conversation with Page Six.

Eventually, after “about two months,” she continued, “I finally realized, ‘OK, like I need to live my life, I need to get up, get out of bed.'”

The model then actively started trying to push herself, waking up early, working out, and eating clean.

Cassidy noted that she had to “accept” the One Direction alum’s death and “work [her] way through this.”

As the Bedroom Floor hitmaker’s death anniversary approaches, his girlfriend told the outlet that she tries to keep herself as busy as possible, “I think that really helps my headspace.”

Speaking of her daily routine, Cassidy shared, “I like to always like be up early, have a workout class planned, go for a nice walk, eat cleaner. I feel like, for me, being active always keeps my mind so much cleaner and healthier.”

Payne and Cassidy were planning their lives together when the singer passed away in an accidental fall from a third-floor balcony at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires.