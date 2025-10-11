Ozzy Osbourne’s memoir discloses shocking details about marital woes

Ozzy Osbourne sheds light on rocky relationship with wife Sharon Osbourne

Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne’s married life is one of the focal points in his new posthumously published memoir, Last Rites, and it reveals raw and vulnerable details about their relationship.

The late rocker and Sharon’s 43-year-long long faced many tumultuous periods, many of whom because of his infidelity.

In the book published on October 7, the Black Sabbath member confessed that he once thought it’d be "a great idea to start seeing a load of women on the side."

Ozzy wrote that Sharon had "every right to dump" him when the truth came out, but it wasn’t as much about love or romance and more so with "filling a void."

Speaking of the scandal, the singer continued, "At some point you get trapped and you can’t stop seeing ‘em, ‘cos you think they’ll go to the press or whatever. Which is pretty much what happened.”

He added, "Sharon was like, 'What the f--- did you expect, Ozzy? If you’re seeing enough women, one of em’s gonna want more. And that’s the one who’s gonna bring the whole thing crashing down on everyone’s heads.'"

The late rockstar admitted that ultimately, he was grateful that their marriage did not fall apart because of his indiscretions.

"I broke my wife’s heart, and I’m lucky she forgave me. I just hope all the people I hurt know how sorry I am — including the kids, who were badly affected. And that’s all I wanna say about any of that, ‘cos bringing it up just causes more pain."

The couple briefly separated in 2016, when Ozzy entered rehab, but got back together in September that year.