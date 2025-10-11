Canada to open mega carbon removal facility with 500,000-ton capacity

Canada is set to take a lead in climate action with the establishment of one of the world’s largest carbon removal facilities.

Deep Sky’s facility is expected to be operationalized with the massive carbon removal capacity of 500,000 tons yearly.

The construction of the facility will take place in multiple phases, with construction of the first 30,000 tons of removal capacity to start in 2026.

Chairman Raymond Brown, Dakota Grand Council, Chief Canupawakpa Dakota Nation, issued a statement, “On behalf of the Dakota Grand Council and our Dakota Oyate, including our Tribal Partners in the US, we are proud to announce our partnership with Deep Sky.”

Brown also emphasized on the long term development strategy of the project, with the aim to align the vision with sustainability.

According to the company, Southwestern Manitoba presents an ideal location to establish a carbon removal facility to tackle climate change.

The location offers ideal geological conditions for storing CO2 underground safely.

The Government of Manitoba passed legislation to allow for a CO2 storage facility in 2024.

Specific regulatory guidelines are expected to be approved this fall.

Moreover, Manitoba’s clean hydroelectric grid is known for providing abundant renewable energy, which will be helpful in capturing CO2 from the air without generating more emissions