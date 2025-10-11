RIP John Lodge: iconic British rock star, dies at 82

Moody Blues vocalist and bass guitarist John Lodge dies at the age of 82 on Friday, October 10, 2025.

As reported by Fox News, John family confirmed his death in a statement that said “Mr. Lodge has been suddenly and unexpectedly taken from us.”

“Lodge peacefully slipped away surrounded by his loved ones and the sounds of The Everly Brothers and Buddy Holly,” his family added.

The reason of his death is unknown yet.

Legendary singer's family further stated, “As anyone who knew this massive-hearted man knows, it was his enduring love of his wife, Kirsten, and his family that was the most important thing to him, followed by his passion for music and his faith."

John Charles Lodge was born in Birmingham on July 20, 1943. His inspiration to music started from early teens.

As a teenager, he was captivated by American rock ’n’ roll band finding it fascinating.

His first bass, a sunburst Fender Precision purchased when he was 16, became the very instrument he would later play with the Moody Blues.

John Lodge joined Moody Blues in 1966 along with signer Justin Hayward.

The British Rocker was a forerunning force of British rock’s most underrated band. He wrote some of the Band’s signature songs, including “Ride My See-Saw” and “I’m Just a Singer in a Rock and Roll Band."

Lodge was considered as one of the pioneers of progressive rock Bassist, as he brought supple base lines, soaring falsetto harmonies and deft songwriting to the band.

Furthermore, during the group's creative peak at the psychedelic era, the band helped redefine the parameters of rock with sweeping experimental albums like Days of Future passed.

Moody Blue’s anthology is still considered as one of the British rock’s first concept albums in 1967.

While giving an interview to The Strange Brew John quoted, “we wanted to play each part exactly right and new and like no one else had ever played that particular song before.”

“It was exciting when it was our own songs, we weren’t playing a song someone had written for us,” John added.